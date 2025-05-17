RBI slaps fine on Deutsche Bank, Yes Bank

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has imposed penalties on Deutsche Bank AG, India and Yes Bank for non-compliance with certain regulatory norms.

A penalty of Rs 50 lakh has been imposed on Deutsche Bank AG, India for non-compliance with certain directions on ‘Creation of a Central Repository of Large Common Exposures-Across Banks’, the RBI said.

In another statement, it said a penalty of Rs 29.60 lakh has been imposed on Yes Bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on ‘Financial Statements Presentation and Disclosures’.

In both cases, the Reserve Bank of India said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance.