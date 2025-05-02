RBI shuffles portfolios of dy guvs, Poonam Gupta gets monetary policy dept charge

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday rejigged portfolios of its deputy governors, with newly-appointed Poonam Gupta being given the charge of key monetary policy department.

The RBI has four deputy governors. The central bank shuffled the portfolios consequent on the appointment and assumption of charge by Gupta as deputy governor.

Besides monetary policy, she has been assigned with the responsibility of seven other departments, including corporate strategy and budget, communication, and financial stability.

M Rajeshwar Rao will look after six departments, including of co-ordination, regulation, enforcement, and risk monitoring. He was looking after the monetary policy department following retirement of Michael Debabrata Patra in January.

Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar will look after 12 departments. These include central security cell, information technology, payment and settlement systems, foreign exchange department, and fintech, among others.

Swaminathan Janakiraman has been assigned responsibility of consumer education, supervision, inspection, and four other departments.

Gupta took over as the deputy governor earlier in the day.

Immediately prior to this appointment, she was the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). She also served as member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and as Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission.

Before joining NCAER, Gupta had worked at senior positions for nearly two decades at the IMF and World Bank. Gupta also taught at the Delhi School of Economics, University of Maryland (USA) and as a visiting faculty at the Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi.

She holds a Master’s degree and PhD in Economics from University of Maryland, USA, and a Master’s degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics.