RBI shuffles portfolios of dy guvs; Poonam Gupta gets monetary policy department charge

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday rejigged portfolios of its deputy governors, with Poonam Gupta, who assumed charge recently, being given the key monetary policy department charge. The RBI has four deputy governors. The central bank shuffled the portfolios consequent on the appointment and assumption of charge by Gupta as deputy governor.

Besides monetary policy, she has been assigned with the responsibility of seven other departments, including corporate strategy and budget, communication, and financial stability. M Rajeshwar Rao will look after six departments, including of co-ordination, regulation, enforcement, and risk monitoring. He was looking after the monetary policy department following retirement of Michael Debabrata Patra in January. Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar will look after 12 departments. These include central security cell, information technology, payment and settlement systems, foreign exchange department, and fintech, among others. Swaminathan Janakiraman has been assigned responsibility of consumer education, supervision, inspection, and four other departments. The distribution of portfolios comes into effect from Friday.