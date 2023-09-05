RBI showcases success of digital Rupee pilot, paving way for cashless future

New Delhi: As the conclusive G-20 summit under India’s presidency approaches, the country is celebrating the remarkable success of its Digital Rupee pilot program, signalling a significant step toward a cashless future. Indian financial institutions are lauding the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) initiative, known as the “Digital Rupee” or “e-rupee,” for its groundbreaking impact on the financial sector.



The RBI’s digital currency has proven to be a game-changer in the quest for transparent, accessible, faster, and more cost-effective financial solutions, especially for foreign delegates. This achievement comes as the demand for such solutions continues to rise.

One of the central features of the Digital Rupee is that it is a central bank liability, offering the public a risk-free medium of exchange that embodies trust, safety, and instant settlement finality. Unlike traditional currency, the Digital Rupee does not accrue interest, making it a valuable asset for preserving wealth.

Officials from the Reserve Bank of India emphasised several key motivations behind the introduction of the digital Rupee, including reducing operational costs associated with managing physical cash, enhancing the efficiency of the settlement system, fostering innovation in cross-border payments, promoting financial inclusion, and ensuring public access to digital currency services without associated risks.

Crucially, the Indian government enacted amendments to the Reserve Bank of India Act, of 1934, officially granting legal tender status to the Digital Rupee. This pivotal step paved the way for pilot programs that have already begun reshaping the nation’s financial landscape.

The pilot phase, initiated by the RBI, commenced with wholesale e-rupee on November 1 of the previous year, followed by retail e-rupee on December 1. The wholesale pilot introduced a groundbreaking secondary market settlement for government securities, eliminating central counterparties (CCP) charges and settlement guarantee infrastructure, thereby reducing settlement risks.

In the retail pilot phase, e-rupee became available through digital wallets provided by banks, enabling real-time testing of the entire process of digital rupee creation, distribution, and usage. e-rupee is issued in denominations identical to traditional paper currency and coins, with the RBI responsible for its creation and banks for its distribution.

The scope of the pilot program has expanded exponentially, now encompassing thirteen banks and twenty-six locations, with a user base exceeding 1.75 million users and merchants. This rapid growth underscores the burgeoning demand for digital currency solutions in India.

RBI officials have noted that the success of these pilot programs has not only tested the legal, operational, and technical feasibility of e-rupee but has also provided insights into user and merchant behaviours and requirements. Building on this invaluable experience, future pilot programs will explore diverse use cases and technical architectures, including offline usage and programmability features, promising even greater flexibility and resilience.

As India prepares to host the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, the Reserve Bank of India is set to showcase its achievements with two stalls at the Pragati Maidan, highlighting the country’s pioneering journey toward a cashless future.

These developments are poised to shape the future of finance, not only in India but also on the global stage.