RBI reviews global & domestic economic situation

Guwahati: The central board of the RBI on Friday reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook at a meeting chaired by new Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The 612th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the RBI also placed on record its appreciation of the valuable services rendered by Shaktikanta Das during his tenure as the governor of the central bank. Das demitted officer earlier this month after completing an extended six-year tenure.

“The Board reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook, and discussed the activities of select central office departments as well as the draft report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2023-24,” the RBI said in a statement.

Other directors of the central board — Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, and Ravindra H Dholakia — attended the meeting.

Deputy governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J also participated in the meeting.

Nagaraju Maddirala, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, also attended the meeting.