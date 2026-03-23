RBI purchases net $2.526 billion from spot market in January

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) purchased net $2.526 billion of forex from the spot currency market in January, according to the central bank’s monthly bulletin released on Monday.

The purchase of US dollars by the central bank came in January after seven straight months of net dollar sales.

Last time, the central bank bought dollars worth $1.764 billion from the spot currency market in May 2025.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monthly bulletin data showed that the central bank net sold $10.02 billion in December, $9.710 billion in November, $11.877 billion in October, $7.910 billion in September, $7.695 billion in August, $2.540 billion in July, and $3.661 billion in June.

On a gross basis, the Reserve Bank purchased $27.999 billion in January and sold $25.473 billion, as per the latest bulletin.

The rupee appreciated against the US dollar in the first week of February amid foreign portfolio inflows and the announcement of the interim India-US trade deal, and remained broadly stable thereafter. In March so far (up to March 20), the rupee came under renewed depreciation pressures amidst elevated global market volatility due to the West Asia conflict.