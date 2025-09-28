RBI policy, tariff-related news to drive mkts this week: Analysts

New Delhi: Stock markets will be driven by RBI’s interest rate decision, tariff-related developments, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors in this holiday-shortened week, analysts said.

Macroeconomic data announcements, such as industrial production and HSBC PMI manufacturing data, would also be tracked by investors.

Stock markets would remain closed on Thursday for Dussehra and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

“Markets step into a data-heavy week, where both domestic and global cues will dictate momentum. On the domestic front, industrial production data and the RBI’s policy decision will be in focus, along with the expiry of September derivatives contracts, which could add to volatility.

“Globally, updates on the US-India trade deal will be closely tracked,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

India and the US have decided to continue negotiations for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Globally, US macro data, dollar index movement, and crude oil prices will drive near-term

direction.