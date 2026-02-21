RBI net sold $10.02 billion in Dec amid high volatility in rupee

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net sold $10.02 billion in December due to high volatility in the Indian rupee amid geopolitical tensions and uncertainties over US tariffs.

December becomes the seventh consecutive month of net dollar sales by the central bank in the spot currency market.

According to the Reserve Bank’s monthly bulletin data, the central bank net sold $9.710 billion in November, $11.877 billion in October, $7.910 billion in September, $7.695 billion in August, $2.540 billion in July, and $3.661 billion in June.

The central bank had bought $1.764 billion from the spot currency market in May.

Indian rupee remained in extreme stress in most months of 2025 and in January 2026, due to various issues, such as foreign portfolio flows turning intermittent.

Persistent merchandise trade deficits, coupled with periods of capital outflows, have weighed on the currency.

The central bank had to intervene in the market to reduce the undue volatility and stabilise the

currency.

However, despite heavy intervention by the RBI, the currency touched its historic low level of 92 against the US dollar. PTI