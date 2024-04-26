RBI maintains 6% limit on FPI investment in g-sec for FY25

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday said the limits for FPI investment in government securities, state development loans and corporate bonds will remain unchanged at 6 per cent, 2 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, of outstanding stocks of securities for the current fiscal. As of now, all investments by eligible investors in the ‘specified securities’ will be reckoned under the fully accessible route (FAR), the RBI said. “The limits for FPI investment in government securities (g-secs), state government securities (SGSs) and corporate bonds shall remain unchanged at 6 per cent, 2 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, of the outstanding stocks of securities for 2024-25,” it said. The allocation of incremental changes in the g-sec limit (in absolute terms) over the two sub-categories – ‘General’ and ‘Long-term’ – will be retained at 50:50 for 2024-25, it added.