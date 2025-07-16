RBI launches quarterly industrial outlook survey of Indian mfg sector

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it has launched the quarterly industrial outlook survey of the Indian manufacturing sector to assess business sentiments.

It has also launched the 46th round of the quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS).

The 111th round of the quarterly IOS of the Indian manufacturing sector will assess business sentiments for the current quarter (Q2:2025-26) and expectations for the ensuing quarter (Q3:2025-26), based on responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the

price situation.

RBI said the 46th round of the SIOS will assess the business situation for the current quarter from selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors in India and their expectations for the ensuing quarter based on responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation.

Both surveys also cover the outlook on key parameters for the two subsequent quarters (Q4:2025-26 and Q1:2026-27).

The agency authorised to conduct the surveys will approach selected companies.

RBI said other companies in the manufacturing, services and infrastructure sectors too can participate by downloading the questionnaire from its website.

Findings of the surveys are released in summary form on the Reserve Bank of India’s website regularly, where the identity of the respondents is not revealed, the central

bank said.