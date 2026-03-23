RBI injects Rs 79,256 cr into banking system via VRR auction

Mumbai: The RBI on Monday infused Rs 79,256 crore transient liquidity into the banking system through overnight variable rate (VRR) auction.

The RBI injected the funds at cut-off and weighted average rates of 5.26 per cent, the central bank said in a release.

The liquidity injected was much lower than the notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore, despite the sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments.

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in deficit of about Rs 65,395.64 crore as on March 23.

On March 20, the central bank had infused Rs 25,101 crore transient liquidity in the banking system through a three-day VRR auction.

On March 17, the RBI injected Rs 48,014 crore liquidity in to the banking system via seven-day VRR.

Prior to this, the RBI infused Rs 3.50 lakh crore of durable liquidity into the banking system through open market purchase (OMO) of government securities since January 2026.