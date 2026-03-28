RBI injects Rs 65,322 cr in banking system via VRR auction

Mumbai: The RBI on Friday injected Rs 65,322 crore of transient liquidity into the banking system through a six-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction.

The RBI injected the funds at a cut-off rate of 5.26 per cent and a weighted average rate of 5.29 per cent, the central bank said in a release.

The liquidity injected was lower than the notified amount of Rs 75,000 crore, despite the sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments and GST outflows.

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 48,698.38 crore as on March 26.

In the last few days, the central bank infused transient liquidity of Rs 2,08,208 crore into the banking system through VRR auctions of various tenures.

Before this, RBI had infused Rs 3.50 lakh crore of durable liquidity into the banking system through open market purchase (OMO) of government securities since January 2026.