RBI injects Rs 25,101 crore in banking system through three-day VRR auction

Mumbai: The RBI on Friday injected Rs 25,101 crore transient liquidity in the banking system through a three-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction. The RBI injected the funds at cut-off and weighted average rates of 5.26 per cent, the central bank said in a release.

The liquidity injected was much lower than the notified amount of Rs 75,000 crore, despite a sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments.

Despite tight liquidity conditions in the banking system, the lower subscription in the VRR auction suggests an uneven distribution of liquidity, with banks parking a larger share of funds in the Standing Deposit Facility.

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 16,875.36 crore as of March 19.

On March 17, the RBI injected Rs 48,014 crore liquidity into the banking system via a seven-day VRR. Prior to this, the RBI has infused Rs 3.50 lakh crore of durable liquidity into the banking system through open market purchase of G-Secs since January 2026.