RBI governor urges banks to lower intermediation costs, improve efficiency

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has urged Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of public and select private banks to lower intermediation costs and improve operational efficiency citing the 125 basis points (bps) policy rate reduction since February. “The governor noted that the 125 basis point easing, combined with greater use of technology, should translate into lower intermediation costs and higher efficiency, thereby supporting sustainable growth and deeper financial inclusion,” the official statement from RBI said.

These interactions form part of the Reserve Bank’s ongoing engagement with the senior management of regulated entities after similar meetings in January 2025. The RBI Governor observed that while there has been steady improvement in the health and operations of the banking sector in 2025, banks must avoid complacency and remain vigilant in a dynamic environment. Further, Malhotra urged banks to focus on reducing grievances and strengthening internal systems. He highlighted the growing risks from digital frauds and called for more robust, intelligence-driven safeguards. Appreciating banks’ efforts on re-KYC and unclaimed deposits, he encouraged proactive outreach and sustained awareness campaigns. He reaffirmed the Reserve Bank’s consultative approach, referring to recent initiatives in consolidation and simplification of regulations, the statement said.

The participants shared their feedback and perspectives on a wide range of policy, supervisory and operational matters, the statement noted. The interaction happened after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank lowered the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent, the lowest level in three years. The RBI's monetary transmission data showed that, banks' weighted average domestic term deposit rates dropped by 102 basis points between February and September, while the interest rate on new rupee loans decreased by 73 bps. In the December policy review, the RBI suggested launching a two-month campaign starting on January 1, 2026 to address all complaints pending with the RBI Ombudsman for more than a month.