RBI Governor to announce resolution of MPC today

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the third bi-monthly monetary policy of this fiscal on Wednesday amid expectations of pause on interest rate.

Malhotra will announce the resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at 10 am. The six-member panel, headed by Malhotra, started the three-day deliberation on the monetary policy on Monday.

Experts are of the opinion that the Reserve Bank may go in for a status quo this time and wait for more macro data after the announcement by the US to impose 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports beginning August 7.

However, a section of industry players do hope for a 25 basis points rate cut on Wednesday.

Vivek Iyer, partner and financial services risk leader, Grant Thornton Bharat opined that the RBI’s MPC meeting will see no rate cut and cited reasons for it. He said the external environment continues to be too volatile and uncertain and there needs to be some more time for the monetary transmission to take effect.