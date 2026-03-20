RBI board reviews global & domestic economic scenario

Mumbai: The RBI central board on Friday assessed the emerging global and domestic economic scenario, including evolving geopolitical developments and their impact on financial markets, along with associated challenges.

The 622nd meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI was held today in Patna under the Chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra, a release said.

“The Board approved the Bank’s budget for the accounting year 2026-27 and also the Bank’s Medium Term Strategy Framework (Utkarsh 3.0) for the period 2026-29,” it said.

Deputy Governors T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta, and Shirish Chandra Murmu participated in the meeting.

Other Directors of the Central Board — Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi and Ravindra H Dholakia — also attended the meeting.