RBI board reviews global, domestic developments

Udaipur: The RBI’s central board on Friday reviewed global & domestic economic devel-opments at its 619th meeting chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The board assessed geopolitical and financial market challenges, reviewed the activities of DICGC and select Central Office Departments, including the Consumer Education and Protection Department. Members took the ‘Integrity Pledge’ for Vigilance Awareness Week & ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary.