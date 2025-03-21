RBI board assess global & domestic landscape, approves Budget FY26

Thiruvananthapuram: The RBI central board on Friday reviewed the emerging global and domestic economic landscape and also approved the bank’s budget for 2025-26.

The 614th meeting of the central board of directors of RBI was held here under the chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

“The Board assessed the emerging global and domestic economic landscape, including the evolving geopolitical and financial market developments and associated challenges,” RBI said in a statement.

Further, it said, the board discussed the Reserve Bank’s activities during the current 2024-25 and also approved the Bank’s budget for 2025-26.

RBI’s Deputy Governors M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J and other directors of the central board -- Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi and Ravindra H Dholakia -- attended the meeting.

RBI in its last bi-monthly policy slashed policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, the first cut in five years.

The 25 basis points rate cut to 6.25 per cent comes after the last rate reduction in May 2020.