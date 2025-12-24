RBI announces Rs 2 lakh crore OMO, $10 billion swap to boost liquidity

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it will purchase government securities worth Rs 2 lakh crore and conduct a $10 billion buy/sell dollar-rupee swap auction to inject liquidity in the banking system.

The OMO (Open Market Operations) purchase and swap auctions will be conducted between December 29, 2025 and January 22, 2026.

Announcing the decision, the RBI said it will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly liquidity conditions.

The latest announcement comes days after the RBI conducted Rs 1 lakh crore OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities and USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of $5 billion for a tenor of three years.

On a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the central bank on Tuesday said it has decided to conduct the OMO and swap operations to inject liquidity into the banking system.

OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,00,000 crore will be held in four tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each on December 29, 2025, January 5, January 12, and January 22, 2026.

“USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of $10 billion for a tenor of 3 years to be held on January 13, 2026,” it said.

The swap is in the nature of a simple buy/sell foreign exchange swap from the RBI side. A bank shall sell US dollars to the Reserve Bank and simultaneously agree to buy the same amount of US dollars at the end of the swap period.