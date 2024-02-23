MillenniumPost
Home > Business > RBI allows banks to issue pre-paid instruments
Business

RBI allows banks to issue pre-paid instruments

With introduction of these instruments, commuters will have more options to pay for tickets besides cash

BY MPost23 Feb 2024 4:00 PM GMT
RBI allows banks to issue pre-paid instruments
X

Reserve Bank on Friday permitted banks and non-banking institutions to issue pre-paid instruments (PPIs) for making payments across various public transport systems.

With the introduction of these instruments, commuters will have more options to pay for tickets besides cash mode.

The instrument will provide convenience, speed, affordability, and safety of digital modes of payment to commuters for transit services, RBI said in a notification.

Public transport systems across the country cater to a multitude of commuters on a daily basis, it said.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X