RBI adds 13 entities to ‘Alert List’ of unauthorised forex trading platforms

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday updated the ‘Alert List’ of unauthorised forex trading platforms by adding 13 more entities, including TDFX and Inefex, taking the total to 88.

The Alert List contains names of entities which are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platform (ETP) for forex transactions under the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018.

Some entities in the list are Ranger Capital, TDFX, Inefex, YorkerFX, Growline, Think Markets, Smart Prop Trader, FundedNext, Weltrade, FreshForex, FX Road, DBG Markets, and Plusonetrade.

RBI said the Alert List also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services.

This list is not exhaustive, it added.