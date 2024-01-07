Ravinder Goyal takes charge as GM of North Central Railway

New Delhi: Ravinder Goyal took over the charge of General Manager/ North Central Railway on Sunday. On his arrival at Prayagraj, Goyal addressed the meeting of officers at NCR headquarter. All PHODs, senior officers of NCR were present in the meeting and DRMs of all the three divisions along with branch officers joined through video conferencing. While outlining his priorities during the meeting, Goyal said ensuring safety in operations, providing facilities to passenger and work for continuous improvement in passenger travel experience and facilitating the stake holders along with staff welfare should be our priority

