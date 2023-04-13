Ratnesh Gautam takes charge as ESIC Zonal Insurance Commissioner

New Delhi: Ratnesh Kumar Gautam assumed charge as the First Zonal Insurance Commissioner of Northern Zone of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Wednesday at Regional Office, Chandigarh. On his arrival Gautam was welcomed by Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Director (In-Charge), Sub Regional Office, Jalandhar, Sunil Kumar Yadav, Deputy Director (In-Charge), Sub Regional Office, Ludhiana, and all the Officers, Doctors and staff of Regional Office, Chandigarh with a bouquet of flowers. Additionally, he has been assigned with the charge of Insurance Commissioner of Information and Communication Technology, PR, Legal, MSU, Actuary and Official Language of Corporation at all India level at the ESIC Headquarters in Delhi.

