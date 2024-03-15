Rashmi Govil takes over as Director (HR), Indian Oil Corp Ltd

New Delhi: Rashmi Govil has taken charge as Director (Human Resources) at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil), the company said on Friday. She joined IndianOil in 1994 and brings with her nearly three decades of rich experience in various facets of the human resources function,” the statement said. Govil is a seasoned professional with an MBA specialising in HR and a Postgraduate Diploma in Finance. Prior to her appointment as Director (HR), she was serving as Executive Director (HRD & Employee Relations) at the company’s corporate office. With this elevation, IndianOil now has two women functional directors on its Board. Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries), is other director on the board that has a total of seven functional directors.

