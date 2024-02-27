MillenniumPost
Ramkumar and Siddarth bow out of Delhi Open

27 Feb 2024

India’s singles challenge ended at the Delhi Open, an ATP Challenger event, with the opening round defeats of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Siddarth Vishwakarama here Tuesday.

Ramkumar, who was handed a wild card entry, lost 3-6 2-6 to Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate in what was a first meeting between the two players.

Ramkumar, ranked 407, had two break chances in the match but could convert none and lost his serve four times to his rival, ranked 237.

