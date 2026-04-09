Raman Krishnan takes charge as GM of MCF, Raebareli

Raebareli: Raman Krishnan has taken charge as General Manager of Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli on Thursday.

A 1990-batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), he brings over three decades of experience in Indian Railways.

Prior to this, Krishnan served as Chief Administrative Officer at Integral Coach Factory.

He has held key roles including Chief Mechanical Engineer in South Western Railway, Chief Workshop Engineer at Rail Wheel Factory, and faculty at IRIMEE, Jamalpur.

He has also worked in Southern Railway and Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, across various technical and managerial positions.

Krishnan has undergone advanced management training in Singapore and Malaysia, and at the Nation-al Academy of Indian Railways, Vadodara. He is a recipient of multiple awards, including the General Manager’s Award and Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer’s Award.