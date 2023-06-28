Rakesh Kumar takes role of Chief Mentor to guide handicraft sector

Dileep Baid, Chairman-EPCH informed that Dr. Rakesh Kumar has assumed the role of Chief Mentor and would continue to guide the handicraft sector with his vast experience and knowledge on the subject. Director General, Dr. Rakesh Kumar after successfully completing his tenure and completing the prescribed age in service had put in his papers in April 2023.

Elaborating further, he said, EPCH’s mandate of “Teen Guna tees tak“ part of our Jaipur declaration cannot be achieved without the efforts of each of us.

To achieve the target of “Teen Guna tees tak” Dr Rakesh Kumar’s guidance and vision will be of immense help without which the target would be difficult to achieve.

I am very certain that each one of us will give 100 per cent to achieve the target of “Teen Guna tees tak” and take full advantage of Dr. Rakesh Kumar’s experience and mentorship.

Baid expressed his deep gratitude to Kumar for accepting the role of Chief Mentor.

Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts is a nodal agency for promotion of exports of handicrafts from the Country and create brand image of magic of the gifted hands of millions of artisans and crafts persons engaged in production of home, lifestyle, textiles, furniture and fashion jewellery & accessories products in different craft clusters of the Country. The overall Handicrafts exports during FY23 was Rs 30,019.24 crore ($3,728.47 million) informed R K Verma, Executive Director, EPCH.