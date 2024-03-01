Rajendra Prasad Goyal assumes additional charge of C&MD, NHPC

: Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC has taken over the additional charge of the post of Chairman & MD of NHPC Ltd on Friday. Goyal joined NHPC on November 18, 1988 as Finance Professional and he has risen the professional ladder by virtue of utmost sense of responsibility, ethics and dedication to the Company. He is a member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and also holds a Master’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. He has vast experience of more than 35 years in NHPC in the core areas of Finance, coupled with in-depth understanding of Financial, Contractual and Regulatory issues involved in the construction and operation of hydropower projects.