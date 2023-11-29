Rajeev Kumar Singhal takes charge as Director (Biz Development), GAIL

New Delhi: Rajeev Kumar Singhal took charge as the Director (Business Development), GAIL (India) Ltd on Tuesday. Singhal is an Electronics and Communication Engineer from IIT BHU Varanasi with a Diploma in Business & Finance from ICFAI. He joined GAIL in 1989 as an Assistant Executive Engineer and has spent over 30 years at GAIL in various roles. He has gained extensive exposure in the operation and maintenance of natural gas installations, SCADA/Telecom, LNG sourcing, trading, shipping, marketing, and business development activities covering mergers and acquisitions, diversification, renewables/green hydrogen, etc. Some of his notable achievements include marketing US LNG to six fertilizer plants under a long-term contract, renegotiating LNG sourcing contracts from Qatar & Russia, etc.

