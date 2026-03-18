Rajasthan: ‘Vedanta to invest Rs 1 lakh crore’

Jaipur: Vedanta Group reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Rajasthan, announc-ing a fresh investment of Rs 1 lakh crore, building on over Rs 1.5 lakh crore already deployed in metals, oil and gas, and energy sectors to mark Rajasthan Diwas.

The Group, through Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) and Cairn Oil & Gas, has played a significant role in the state’s economic growth, contributing nearly Rs 3 lakh crore to the exchequer over the past decade. Hindustan Zinc alone accounts for nearly one-third of Rajasthan’s total mining royalty, while Cairn’s operations in the Barmer-Sanchore Basin have transformed the region into a key onshore energy hub, driving a more than 650 per cent rise in Barmer’s GDP.

Since 2002, Hindustan Zinc has scaled refined metal production to over one million tonnes annually, with silver output increasing nearly twentyfold, making India a net silver producer. Cairn’s Barmer basin operations reported production of 84,276 barrels of oil equivalent per day in FY2025, with cumulative output reaching 781 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Vedanta said its operations have generated employment for over one lakh people.

Chairman Anil Agarwal said the next phase of investments will focus on expanding production and building industrial ecosystems to boost jobs and resource security.