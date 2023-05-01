Raj Kumar Dubey takes over as Director (HR) of Bharat Petroleum

Mumbai: Raj Kumar Dubey has assumed the charge of Director (HR) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd from Monday. Dubey brings with him a wealth of experience in business and human capital development, having worked in the industry for over 34 years. He is an alumnus of NIT Allahabad, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He has also acquired a MBA from the International Centre for Promotion of Enterprises, Ljubljana, Slovenia. Throughout his career, he has implemented several strategic organisational development initiatives and change management processes and has successfully led several leadership positions & concluded various critical and challenging assignments.

