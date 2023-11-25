Railway Min reviews safety aspects of Railways

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presided over a meeting with the board members of the Ministry of Railways, zonal officers, divisional officers and RDSO on Friday. He discussed various security aspects in detail in this meeting.

While discussing the safety issue in the meeting, the Railway minister emphasised on various safety aspects like automatic signalling, long working hours of crews, yard modernization and yard infrastructure, disaster management team. He said that any lapse in respect of safety in operations is not acceptable in any way. All established rules should be ensured to be followed by taking all possible precautions.

Further, he has instructed for a fortnightly safety action plan and its review on a regular basis. In this meeting, general manager North Central Railway along with all the principal heads of departments and divisional managers of North Central Railway with their teams were present.