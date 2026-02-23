Railway Hockey C’ship

The league phase of the 83rd All India Railway Men’s Hockey Championship, organised at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, concluded successfully on Monday. A total of nine railway teams from across the country participated in the championship. From Group ‘B’, Northern Railway, New Delhi & Central Railway, Mumbai qualified for the knockout stage, while from Group ‘D’, RCF, Kapurthala and Western Railway, Mumbai secured their places in the knockout round. Ajay Nandan, General Manager, RCF and K S Asla, President, RCF Sports Association, were present during the championship.