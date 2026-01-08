Railway Golf C’ship

The 69th All India Railway Golf Championship held at RCF Golf Course concluded on Thursday, with Banaras Locomotive Works, Banaras team winning the championship with a score of 448. Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala team secured the first runners up position with a score of 452 while the team of South Central Railway, Secundrabad scored 472 strokes and got the second runner up position. On this occasion, the awards were distributed by Amar Singh, Retired Chief Engineer RCF.