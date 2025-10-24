Railway board DG (Safety) inspects rail coach factory

Kapurthala: Hari Shankar Verma, Director General (Safety), Railway Board, visited the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, on Thursday to review safety measures, production activities and the manufacturing of new coach variants in the current fiscal year. On arrival, Shri Verma was received by Shri Ravi Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, along with other senior officers of RCF. He held a detailed meeting with the Principal Heads of Departments and senior officials on key issues concerning the safety of coaches, production performance and innovation in coach design.

During the meeting, the Design Department of RCF made a presentation highlighting measures undertaken to enhance safety standards, particularly improvements in coach wiring and related systems. Later, Verma visited the workshop to inspect the ongoing manufacturing processes. He reviewed the production of various coach types, including AC and non-AC models, and examined electrical components installed in the coaches.