Railway Board chief Satish Kumar inspects Bairabi–Sairang Project

Maligaon: Satish Kumar, Chairman Railway Board & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), visited the newly constructed 51.38 Km-long Bairabi - Sairang New Line Railway Project on August 24, 2025, a crucial rail link set to connect Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, with the national railway network for the first time. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of N F Railway & Arun Kumar Chaudhary, General Manager/N F Railway/Construction along with other Senior Railway & Construction officials accompanied him during the inspection.

The visit of the Bairabi - Sairang New Line Railway Project by Satish Kumar, holds immense significance as it marks a major step toward strengthening rail connectivity in the Northeast. During the visit, he inspected key infrastructure including bridges, tunnels and stations along the route.

Despite the challenging terrain, the Northeast Frontier Railway has accomplished remarkable work in extending rail connectivity to Aizawl, overcoming significant geographical and engineering hurdles to make this long-awaited project a reality.