RailTel partners up with LTSU and NSDC for railway skill dev

New Delhi: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday, entered into a strategic partnership with Lamrin Tech Skills University, Punjab (LTSU) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to enhance skill development within the railway sector by offering specialised programmes tailored to industry needs.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Sanjai Kumar, chairman and managing director of RailTel, Nitin Kapoor, vice president of NSDC Academy and Sandeep Singh Kaura, chancellor of LTSU and advisor to NSDC, along with other senior officials from RailTel, NSDC and LTSU. This agreement seeks to bridge the existing skill gap in the railway and allied sectors through the introduction of Post Graduate Diploma, Certification, and Industry-Sponsored Diploma courses. These programmes will align with current industry requirements to produce a highly skilled workforce.

Under the agreement, RailTel will contribute its industry insights, facilitate internships, and support the establishment of railway-specific training labs. LTSU, in turn, will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure, academic expertise, and faculty for these programmes. NSDC will play a crucial role in fostering industry collaborations, providing financial aid, and promoting the initiatives.

This partnership marks a significant step towards equipping the workforce with modern skills, fostering innovation, and strengthening the collaboration between academia and industry within the railway sector.

RailTel boasts a vast optical fibre network of 62,000 RKM along railway tracks and has developed one of the world’s largest integrated public Wi-Fi networks at over 6,100 railway stations nationwide. With in-house data centre services, cloud solutions, and a comprehensive telecom service portfolio, RailTel continues to be at the forefront of digital transformation in the railway sector.