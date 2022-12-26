RailTel executes project to provide Aadhaar-based Biometrics Services

New Delhi: In a significant demonstration of its expertise in IT projects, RailTel successfully executed the Automation Project for providing AADHAAR-Based Biometrics Services for Impersonation Control of candidates during the recently held Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) - 2022 exam of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

This test was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The objective of this project was to eliminate impersonation frauds and to identify imposters during the recruitment process so as to make it extremely reliable and flawless.

Earlier, NTA entrusted RailTel with the task of establishing the identity of the candidates before the Exam and at the Exam Centers by capturing the Biometrics & Face of the candidates appearing for Haryana CET – 2022 along with the Aadhaar Authentication of the same at the Registration Desks of the Exam Centers. Biometric (thumb impression) & Face of the candidates were once again captured in the Examination Halls, for verifying the genuineness of the candidates.

7.6 lakh candidates appeared in the Haryana CET- 2022 exam and the exams were held in 658 examination centers spread across 17 of the 22 districts of Haryana and biometrics was captured by 4500 devices.

RailTel ensured the generation of Aadhaar Token/Virtual ID (in secured mode) from the Aadhaar Numbers of the appearing Candidates who provided their consent for the use of the same for authentication on a voluntary basis at the Registration Desks of the Exam Centers for CET – 2022.

This is the first time when RailTel was entrusted by NTA to establish and authenticate Biometrics along with Aadhar authentication for such a large number of aspirants.