RailTel bags `170.11 cr contract to set up ICCC for Puducherry Smart City

New Delhi: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received a work order from Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Puducherry for design, develop, supply, install, test, commission and O&M for 5 years of Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City. The estimated total value of the work order is Rs 170.11crore (including GST). Which will be completed in 10 month’s time.

RailTel has been selected through a competitive bidding and it is first smart city project award by Puducherry Government.

Besides ICCC, the project includes Data Center Disaster Recovery (DC-DR), On Street Parking Management, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Creation of online/mobile based platform to facilitate tourists and visitors, City level application and Smart Dashboard, Smart Kiosks, Smart Poles with CCTV, Wi-Fi, Air Quality Monitoring, Digital Billboard etc.

It has been noted that several cities where the ICCC is implemented are becoming cleaner due to monitoring of cleaning work through CCTV cameras leading to reduction in instances of garbage throwing, littering, urination in public, and night time burning of garbage etc. Moreover, the Intelligent Transit Management System has helped cities to improve its operational efficiency by reducing its operational cost while improving the services.

Talking about it, Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel said, “The Smart Cities Mission (SCM) launched by Government of India is a very ambitious program with the objective to ensure people gain access to core infrastructure, a clean and sustainable environment, and a decent quality of life through the application of smart solutions.