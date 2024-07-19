Rail freight most cost effective, environment friendly transportation

New Delhi: Indian businesses need affordable logistics to keep their product cost competitive and rail freight is the most cost effective and environmentally friendly transportation option.

The Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) have been envisaged to ensure reliable, economical and faster transportation of goods.

This 2843-km long Engineering Marvel, passing through – 56 districts in 7 states, is now 96.4 per cent complete.

The 1337 km long Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) runs from Ludhiana to Sonnagar and the 1506 km long Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) connects Dadri with Mumbai.

EDFC is now 100 per cent complete & operational with feeder routes to different coal mines and thermal power plants.

The WDFC is also 93.2 per cent complete with feeder routes serving various cement plants and the large ports of Mundra, Kandla, Pipavav, and Hazira in Gujarat.