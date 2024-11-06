Rail Europe expands offer with new BENELUX, Eastern Europe and Denmark routes, enhancing domestic and international rail connections

London: Rail Europe, the leading distributor of European train tickets, is pleased to announce increased coverage of rail travel in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Hungary and Denmark in its partners’ solutions – RailAPI, RailFlash and RailPortal.

This expansion will allow travel agencies and partners to seamlessly access the domestic Belgian rail services and international routes to and from Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, in addition to new routes within Hungary, Denmark and the Czech Republic. Whether travellers are considering a journey from Brussels to Bruges or Antwerp, or from Amsterdam to Maastricht or The Hague, Rail Europe now has them covered. New cross-border routes also include connections such as Maastricht to Brussels and Bruges to Amsterdam, among many others.

The Benelux region is a key hub for train travel in Europe due to its central location, excellent rail connectivity and keen attention to sustainability. The region’s compact size allows for efficient, short-distance travel, making it easy to explore multiple cities and countries in a short time. It also serves as a crossroads for major European high-speed train operators like Eurostar, Deutsche Bahn and SNCF. Amsterdam and Brussels enjoy direct links to London, Paris, and Cologne, while Brussels and Luxembourg benefit from fast TGVs to the south of France. Amsterdam will also introduce a new direct daytime link with Munich from mid-December 2024. With Rail Europe's multi-carrier feature, travellers in the BENELUX region can seamlessly connect to major capital cities. They can also explore Eastern Europe and Denmark, two regions that gained more popularity over recent years, as well as the rest of the European continent.

Jürgen Witte, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Rail Europe, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome the BENELUX region as well as additional routes in Eastern Europe, and Denmark into RailAPI, RailFlash and RailPortal, our partners’ solutions showing the highest demand. The integration of their extensive fare options and routes further enables us to offer more flexibility and choice for our customers, reinforcing our commitment to making rail travel in Europe the most sustainable and comfortable way to explore the continent.”

With these new routes and fares, Rail Europe continues to strengthen its offering, allowing its partners to provide comprehensive and adaptable rail travel solutions to their customers. This development aligns with Rail Europe's mission to make rail travel in Europe more accessible and convenient, ensuring sustainable mobility across Europe.