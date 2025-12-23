Rabi crop sowing rises marginally at 58.07 million hectares

New Delhi: Rabi crop sowing has progressed well with the total area reaching 58.07 million hectares so far in the ongoing season, up from 57.25 million hectares in the year-ago period, according to agriculture ministry data released on Monday.

Wheat sowing, which has reached its final leg, stood at 30.16 million hectares as against 30.03 million hectares in the corresponding period last year. In the 2024 rabi season, total wheat was sown in 32.80 million hectares. Rice area has increased to 1.33 million hectares from 1.15 million hectares in the year-ago period, the data showed. Area under pulses rose to 12.67 million hectares as against 12.30 million hectares last year.

Among pulses, gram area increased to 9.17 million hectares and lentils to 1.57 million hectares till November 19 of this rabi season. However, urad and moong acreage remained lower.

In the case of coarse cereals, maize area rose to 1.83 million hectares from 1.69 million hectares, while ragi increased to 68,000 hectares from 48,000 hectares in the said period. Total oilseeds acreage rose marginally to 9.33 million hectares as against 9.26 million hectares in the year-ago period.