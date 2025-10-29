Rabi 2025: Centre hikes non-urea fertiliser subsidy to Rs 37,952 crore

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday raised the subsidy on phosphorous (P) and sulphur (S) fertilisers for the ongoing 2025-26 rabi season, with a higher subsidy allocation of Rs 37,952 crore to provide relief to the farming community.

However, the subsidy rate for nitrogen (N) and potash (K) were kept unchanged. The rates will be effective from October 1, 2025 till March 31, 2026.

The Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, increased the subsidy for phosphate to Rs 47.96 per kg for the ongoing rabi season from Rs 43.60 per kg in the 2025 kharif season. Similarly, the subsidy for sulphur was raised to Rs 2.87 per kg from Rs 1.77 per kg for the period under review.

The subsidy rate for nitrogen and potash were, however, kept unchanged at Rs 43.02 per kg and Rs 2.38 per kg, respectively.

“The subsidy approved for 2025 rabi season is higher by about Rs 14,000 crore from the previous rabi season (2024). During the last rabi season, the subsidy was about Rs 24,000 crore,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

The subsidy rate has been fixed, considering the import price and other factors like nutrient requirement, subsidy burden and maximum retail price (MRP), he said.

The government has provided a special package to ensure availability of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and triple super phosphate (TSP) to farmers without any increased MRP.