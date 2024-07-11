QX Global Group secures £100 million growth investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners

New Delhi: QX Global Group is a leading provider of business process management (BPM) services. QX has built a uniquely integrated platform that leverages its BPM expertise along with consulting services and automation technologies (including artificial intelligence) to unlock value for its customers. As QX seeks to further expand its platform capabilities and global growth footprint, it is pleased to announce that it has secured a growth investment of £100 million+ from Long Ridge Equity Partners (“Long Ridge”).

QX specialises in business & digital transformation, BPM and consulting services within the accounting, recruitment, real estate, manufacturing, public sector, higher education, healthcare, consumer packaged goods, retail, and utilities and energy sectors.

Based on its unique capabilities and specialized approach, the company saw revenue grow by approximately 30 per cent over the past twelve months, and is rapidly emerging as a global leader in the space.

QX spent over a year considering the attributes of a potential investment partner and met a number of potential investment firms as part of the process. Ultimately, the QX leadership team hand-picked Long Ridge because of their experience in the tech-enabled services industry and excellent track-record partnering with fast-growing, high potential businesses

like QX.