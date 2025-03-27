Quick commerce corners over two-thirds of e-grocery orders, one-tenth of e-retail spends in 2024, says report

New Delhi: More than two-thirds of all e-grocery orders and one-tenth of e-retail spends happened on quick commerce platforms in 2024, underlining how QCom - with its promise of under 30 minute delivery - is “revolutionising” the way consumers buy in India, according to a report by Flipkart and Bain and Company.

Q-commerce is slated to grow at over 40 per cent annually through 2030, fuelled by expansion across categories, geographies, and customer segments, it said.

“The dramatic rise of quick commerce (delivery in less than 30 minutes) has been one of the most defining hallmarks of India’s e-retail market over the last two years,” the report said.

Notably, Indian q-commerce players have bucked global trends and scaled profitably. “India’s unique structural advantages, including high population density and close access to a network of low-rent dark stores, have enabled this growth,” it observed.

Q-commerce has since attracted multiple players, which has made the consumer value proposition richer.

While quick commerce began with groceries, 15-20 per cent of its gross merchandise value or GMV now comes from categories such as general merchandise, mobile phones, electronics, and apparel.