‘Quarterly earnings, tariff update to drive mkts this week’

New Delhi: Trading sentiment in the equity market will largely be driven by domestic corporate quarterly earnings, any update related to US tariffs and foreign fund movements this week, analysts said.

Investors would also focus on world market trends, movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee-dollar trend for further cues, experts noted.

Stocks of India’s second-largest IT company Infosys will remain in focus on Monday after the firm reported an 11.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,033 crore for the March quarter, mainly on account of compensation to employees, and acquisitions during the reported period.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 7 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 18,835 crore, but flagged issues around pricing in home and corporate loan segments which are impacting its loan growth.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 15.7 per cent jump in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 13,502 crore.

FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) bought stocks worth Rs 14,670 crore in the cash market during the last three trading days.