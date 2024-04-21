‘Q4 results, global trends & trading activity of foreign investors to drive markets this week’

New Delhi: Worries related to the Iran-Israel conflict, quarterly earnings and foreign investors’ trading activity are the key factors that would dictate stock markets this week, analysts said.

Besides, trends in Brent crude oil and movement of the rupee against the dollar will also be crucial factors.

This week will be crucial for the market amid ongoing worries about the conflict between Iran and Israel, said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

“If tensions escalate significantly, there’s a risk of panic selling and increased volatility across global stock markets. Moreover, the market will be keeping a close eye on fluctuations in crude oil prices, as geopolitical events frequently impact them.

“Investors will also be watching for important earnings of Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies and Maruti,” Gour said.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 2.11 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 17,622.38 crore for the March 2024 quarter against Rs 17,257.87 crore in the preceding December quarter.

Among global events, the Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate decision on April 26, 2024, he added.

“Movement in US bond yields and the dollar index will be important factors influencing market sentiment,” Gour said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 1,156.57 points or 1.55 per cent and the Nifty dipped 372.4 points or 1.65 per cent. This week focus will remain on earnings season along with global cues, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.