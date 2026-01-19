‘Q3 earnings, global trends to drive mkts this week’

New Delhi: Trading pattern in the stock market this week will largely depend on the ongoing Q3 earnings announcement from corporates, global trends, and foreign fund movement, analysts said.

Moreover, geopolitical developments and any update on trade negotiations would also be keenly tracked by investors, experts noted.

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported almost a flat net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the third quarter, as a decline in gas production and weakness in its retail business offset gains in other segments.

Its consolidated net profit of Rs 18,645 crore, or Rs 13.78 per share, in October-December FY26, compared to Rs 18,540 crore, or Rs 13.70 per share a year back, according to a company statement.

On the global front, uncertainty around US trade negotiations and the continued 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports remain a headwind for sentiment, he said adding that however, attention is shifting to the India–EU trade agreement, which is expected to be concluded later this month and could act as a meaningful catalyst for improved investor confidence.