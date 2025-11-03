‘Q2 earnings, macro data & global trends to drive mkts this week’

New Delhi: Quarterly earnings, macroeconomic data announcements and global trends will drive the Indian stock markets in a holiday-shortened week, analysts said. Stock markets would remain closed on Wednesday for the Guru Nanak Gurpurab holiday.

“The holiday-shortened week is expected to remain eventful, with multiple key data releases and major corporate earnings lined up. On the macroeconomic front, attention will turn to the final readings of the HSBC manufacturing PMI, as well as the HSBC services and composite PMI data, which will offer cues on domestic growth momentum.

“On the earnings front, several index heavyweights are set to announce their quarterly results, including Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Lupin, Bajaj Auto and Hindalco,” Ajit Mishra- SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Globally, developments related to trade deals and trends in major international markets will also be closely tracked for directional cues, he added.