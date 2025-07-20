Q1 earnings, outcome of India-US trade talks to drive markets this week

New Delhi: Trading sentiment in the stock markets this week will be guided by quarterly earning announcements from blue-chips such as Infosys and Bajaj Finance, the outcome of India-US trade talks and global cues, analysts said.

Markets may on Monday react to the quarterly results of three heavyweights - Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, an expert said.

India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries on Friday reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 26,994 crore for Q1 FY26, reflecting a growth of 78.3 per cent over the year-ago period, driven by consumer businesses and investment sales.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank on Saturday posted 1.31 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,258 crore for the June 2025 quarter. ICICI Bank reported a 15.9 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,558 crore for the quarter.

India and the US teams concluded the fifth round of talks for the proposed bilateral trade agreement in Washington on July 17. The negotiations were held for four days (July 14-17) in Washington. These deliberations are important as both sides are looking at finalising an interim trade deal before August 1, which marks the end of the suspension period of Trump tariffs imposed on dozens of countries, including India.

Investors will also track trading activity of Foreign Institutional Investors and movement of crude oil prices.